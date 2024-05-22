Seattle, WA: Home of the Most Stunning Traffic Cam in the World
Just take a quick look at that photo above and tell me it is not fit for a scene in a movie!
WSDOT Traffic Cam Shows Scenes Fit for the Big Screen
I have to check traffic cameras a lot in my regular workday and most of the time they are pretty boring. Usually, you can hardly make out any details from the video feed because of low-resolution cameras or dirty lenses. This morning, the WSDOT traffic camera for I-5 at S Main Street gave a spectacular view of the city as the sun reflected off the skyscrapers in the background. The bright green foliage and colorful graffiti border the highway and a combination of pinkish clouds and blue sky after a rain storm blew through. The camera, which is usually very low resolution in most other locations, was bright, colorful, and in a higher resolution quality than I had ever seen before.
Drama Caught on Camera in the Lower Right Corner
Not only does the traffic cam video have remarkable views of the city but it also managed to capture a little bit of drama in the lower right corner. An accident had just happened in the northbound lanes with a few vehicles scattered about and was slowing traffic into the city. Not that the accident was eventful or very large, but I found it interesting to be captured in such a striking image. I wasn't the only one who was impressed by the quality of footage from the I-5 traffic cam today. The official Washington State Department of Transportation main X social media page had almost the same thought saying, "This traffic cam had no business being this cinematic."
