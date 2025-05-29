(The Center Square) - After nearly a decade in office, Rep. Mike Volz, R-Spokane, announced Tuesday he will not seek reelection next year to focus on another role back home.

Spokane County appointed Volz as treasurer in January after U.S. Rep. Michael Baumgarner, R-Wash., vacated the position to serve in Congress. Volz has served as chief deputy treasurer for more than a decade and now plans to make his interim role permanent

When the county announced Volz’s interim appointment, the plan was to elect a new treasurer in November. State law allows him to serve in the position until the current term ends on Dec. 31, 2026, but Volz must run for office next year to continue his public service for another term.

“It has been the honor of a lifetime to represent the incredible people of the 6th District,” Volz wrote in a news release. “I’ve always believed in putting the public first and working hard to make government more effective and less intrusive. I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished.”

The outgoing state representative wished his successor the best as candidates prepare for the 2026 election cycle. Democrats have a stronghold in the Legislature, maintaining majorities in both chambers while controlling the governor’s office and the state executive offices as well.

Volz defended his seat from Democrat Steven McCray last year, securing over 62% of the vote.

Republicans will have their eyes on District 6 next year, hoping to prevent a supermajority. The party controls all of District 6 and most of eastern Washington, but Democrats only need a few more seats for complete control: four in the Senate and seven in the House of Representatives.

Isaiah Paine, a strategic and public affairs officer for the Spokane Home Builders Association, announced his candidacy on Wednesday. According to his campaign, Paine wants to focus on fiscal responsibility, increasing homeownership, addressing public safety, protecting families and preserving freedom.

“We deserve more. The days of one-size-fits-all policy that ignores the unique needs of Eastern Washington need to be put behind us," Paine wrote in a news release. "We need someone who will tirelessly fight to make sure our voices are heard, and that’s what I bring to the table."

Volz, an Army veteran and certified public accountant with over 25 years of experience, leaves a legacy centered on helping others. Heralding legislation to usher in development after wildfires, expand housing, support fellow veterans, address nursing shortages, public safety and more.

“To the voters and families of the 6th District — thank you for your support and confidence,” Volz wrote in the release. “I will continue serving with integrity and dedication as your Treasurer, working every day to ensure responsible stewardship of your tax dollars.”