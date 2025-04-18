Seattle Fans To The Seahawks: Make This Player #1 On Draft Day

The first round of the 2025 NFL Draft is less than a week away and Seahawk fans are wondering who the team will take with the 18th overall pick. The team has a number of needs (Wide Receiver, Offensive and Defensive Lines, Tight End, Safety, Quarterback) and they go in to Green Bay with ten selections.

Seahawk fans are a vocal bunch and they don't hold back when it comes to who they think will best improve the team. The betting website Flashpicks analyzed each NFL team’s official Reddit page and calculated the number of posts published in the last year talking about the top 32 NFL Draft prospects. The following are the top five choices from the Seahawk's official Reddit page.

T-5. Nick Emmanwori - Safety, University of South Carolina (7 mentions)

The 21 year-old South Carolina native has a chance to be the first safety off the board, so he might not be at 18 when the Seahawks pick. If he is, the 6'3" 227 pounder has above average height for the position and is a tackling machine. Emmanwori had 88 tackles (57 solo) this season, and he added 4 interceptions and 2 passes defended. In his three seasons as a Gamecock he amassed nearly 250 tackles. Another thing that raised eyebrows was running a 4.38 in the 40 at the Combine.

T-5. Shedeur Sanders - Quarterback, University of Colorado (7 mentions)

The 23 year-old is a sure fire first round pick after a solid couple seasons leading the Buffaloes under his Hall of Fame Father Deion. Sanders picked up the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award for 2024 as he led his team to a 7-2 record in the Big 12 Conference and 9-4 overall record. Sanders isn't big (6'2") and he doesn't have great speed, but what he does have is accuracy and awareness. He threw for 37 TDs against 10 INTs this past season. His career completion percentage (2 season at Colorado, 2 seasons at Jackson State) is 70.1%.

4. Tyler Warren - Tight End, Penn State University (8 mentions)

Penn State has long been known as " Linebacker University", but they've produced their fair share of NFL Tight Ends. Warren, the reigning John Mackey Award winner, will join Mike Gesicki, Pat Freiermuth, Brenton Strange, and Jesse James as current Nittany Lions in the NFL at the position. At 6'5" 1/2 and 256 pounds, Warren is considered the top TE in the draft and a legitimate game changing talent. He hauled in over 100 receptions for 1,200 plus yards to go with 8 scores. The Seahawks haven't had that kind of production for a Tight End in a looong time.

3. Malaki Starks - Safety, University of Georgia

If Nick Emmanwori isn't the first safety of the board, it's because Starks will be. The Georgia Bulldog the 6'1" nearly 200 pounder declared for the draft after a junior year where he posted 77 tackles (52 solo), 1 INT, and 3 passes defended. Starks has been praised for his football IQ and his his NFL readiness through all of the big games he has played in at the college level. He has drawn comparisons to Kevin Byard and Justin Reid because of his versatility and smarts.

2. Luther Burden III - Wide Receiver, University of Missouri (12 mentions)

After trading D.K. Metcalf to the Steelers and releasing Tyler Lockett, the Seahawks need to add another pass catcher for new QB Sam Darnold. The 6"0 Burden could be another speedster on the outside, posting a 4.41 40 time at the combine. His 2024 numbers were down from an impressive 2023 where he hauled in 86 passes for over 1,200 yards and 6 scores. Burden gets off the line quick and has great hands, plus his speed makes him a constant big play threat. He'd look pretty nice in blue and green.

1. Tyler Booker - Guard, University of Alabama (21 mentions)

It seems the Seahawks have been snake bit on the O-line since the departure of Steve Hutchinson and the retirement of Walter Jones. They've used seven picks in the first three rounds (five of those in the first round) across the line since 2010. It's been more miss than hit. Booker would be first guard the team selected since James Carpenter in 2011 and the second since Hutchinson in 1997.

At 6'5" and 321 pounds, Booker is force in the run game and solid as a pass blocker. His hands are huge and he has great length, exactly what you want for an NFL guard. If available at 18, Seahawks fans could get their wish.