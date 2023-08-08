Seahawks Legend Sherman Joining Old Rival on Popular Sports Show

They haven't got along in the past, but now Richard Sherman will be joining a past rival on a very popular sports show.

Get our free mobile app

loading...

Richard Sherman to Join Undisputed on FS1

One of the most popular sports opinion shows on TV and streaming was shocked when one of the two hosts quit because of an argument with the other host. If you missed the news that Shannon Sharp had left his partnership with Skip Bayless and the show Undisputed, you probably are not a big sports fan. Skip and Shannon have always had a turbulent relationship, but that is part of what made the show so popular. Now FS! and Skip Bayless are looking to replicate some of that magic with another sports star that Bayess had had big disagreements in the past. His name is Richard Sherman.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Richard Sherman: 50-100 shows Per Year

It sounds like FS1 will be filling Shannon Sharps's role on the show by committee. When they announced Richard Sherman as a future host, they also added that he would be joining Skip for between 50 and 100 shows per year according to reporting by Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. The pick was surprising considering the past history between the two men and an on-air altercation that occurred on March 7, 2013. That argument is still one of the most famous but probably low points in Skip Bayless's career.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Richard Sherman to Skip Bayless: "I am Better at Life Than You"

You can watch the entire interview below, but it involves a young Richard Sherman being interviewed on Undisputed by Skip Bayless and the co-host Steven A. Smith that was the co-host before Shannon Sharp. Skip had been roasting Sherman and the Seahawks on air and Sherman came on his show to confront him about it. "Address me as All-Pro/Stanford Graduate" and "I don't think your the best 22 at anything. Sports, in media, or in anything" are some of the many quotes still repeated today from that famous interview. Looking back, I am sure it was not a proud day for either man, and both would probably handle the situation differently now.

loading...

Undisputed: Richard Sherman's Start Date?

I guess 10 years is enough time to heal old wounds. The addition of Richard Sherman as part-time host is still very new having just been announced about 24 hours ago. Sherman will continue his role on Thursday Night Football among other ventures. The show Undisputed will return on August 28, 2023, but no official word yet if that will be Sherman's first day. The rumor is that FS1 is also looking at NFL star Keyshawn Johnson as another host option to split co-host duties but now an official announcement has been made. We will if the two men have another strong disagreement or if they can play nice and forge a strong future partnership on the show. Only time will tell but it will be entertaining either way.