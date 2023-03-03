It is stressful being a restaurant owner or manager. One of the biggest stresses is worrying about the health inspector stopping by unannounced. Yikes! If your food business receives a failed health inspection, it can ruin your entire day, if not month! The good news is that it's not the end of the world. The business gets a follow-up inspection visit to allow businesses to correct any violations before the next visit. If the business gets things fixed up, they'll receive a glowing review in the next inspection. Out of the hundreds of food trucks, catering companies, convenience stores, groceries, drive-thrus, and dine-in places, 24 restaurants in Yakima County failed health inspections in 2022 according to the Yakima Health District’s annual report.

Not only do you have to deal with stressing over health inspections, you also have to deal with customers who are “Karens”.



WHAT DOES A HEALTH INSPECTOR ACTUALLY DO ON A VISIT?

In order to become an inspector, one must become trained to become an Environmental Health Specialist. They make sure a food business is compliant with the posted standards from the Health District. They require a business to ensure the cleanliness of all staff, sanitize food counters wherever food is being prepared, maintain appropriate temperatures for heating and cooling hot and cold prepared foods, provide adequate waste water and clean water on the premises, guarantee employees serving and preparing food have a food handler’s permit and that the business has an up-to-date food vendor license(s) plus following any other restaurant health codes enforced by the Health District.

There are several types of inspections that the Yakima Health District performs:

ROUTINE INSPECTION:

FOLLOW UP INSPECTION:

COMPLIANCE INSPECTION:

MOBILE INSPECTION:

CATERING ROUTINE INSPECTION:

SURVEILLANCE INSPECTION:

PRE-OPENING INSPECTION:

Once a restaurant passes this, they can finally open.

COMMISSARY INSPECTION:

This inspection includes ensuring the regulated standards for mobile restaurants are kept regarding restaurant supplies storage and any food prep that's being performed on site.

SITE INSPECTION:



FOOD-BORNE INSPECTION:



WHAT KINDS OF VIOLATIONS CAN YOU GET IN A RESTAURANT HEALTH INSPECTION?

Each restaurant inspected by the Yakima Health District could face up to two violations during the inspection:

Low Risk

High Risk

Low risk violations are mainly those involving minor cleanliness issues, such as not properly sanitizing or storing ingredients and restaurant supplies.

All the 24 restaurants in Yakima County that failed health inspections in 2022 have since passed all of the Yakima Health District’s follow up and compliance inspections, with the exception of one (view the list below).

Grinder’s Espresso

903 VINTAGE VALLEY PKWY, ZILLAH, WA 98953

7-Eleven #2307-27470C

810 YAKIMA AVE E, YAKIMA, WA 98901

Many’s Market

811 W. MEAD AVE W, YAKIMA, WA 98902

El Porton

905 VINTAGE VALLEY PKWY, #A, ZILLAH, WA 98953

Shari’s Restaurant

1401 LAKESIDE CT, YAKIMA, WA 98902

Two Mountain Winery

2151 CHEYNE RD, ZILLAH, WA 98953

Harold’s General Merchandise

4080 HARRAH RD, HARRAH, WA 98933

Tacos Junapety inside Rocky Mart Convenience Store

1003 NOB HILL BLVD W, YAKIMA, WA 98902

Food Handling Kyle Mackie on Unsplash loading...

White House Cafe

3602 KERN RD, YAKIMA, WA 98902

Daniel’s Kitchen

204 E. 3RD STREET AVE E, SELAH

Cool Mart

101 E 1ST STREET E, GRANGER, WA 98932

Taqueria El Escorpion

214 5th AVE S, YAKIMA, WA 98902

La Canasta Meat Market

802 1ST AVE., ZILLAH, WA 98953

East Valley Market

7208 POSTMA RD., YAKIMA, WA 98901

Fiesta Foods Grocery Store

2010 YAKIMA VALLEY HWY. B-1 # 7, SUNNYSIDE

Fiesta Foods Grocery Store

1008 E. NOB HILL BLVD, YAKIMA, WA 98901

China Wok

613 YAKIMA VALLEY HWY, SUNNYSIDE, WA 98944

Deja Brew

1323 S. 8TH STREET S, YAKIMA, WA 98901

Birchfield Manor

2018 BIRCHFIELD RD, YAKIMA, WA 98901

Cottage Mart

3602 TIETON DR, YAKIMA, WA 98902

Pho King Crab

1601 WASHINGTON AVE E, #104, UNION GAP, WA 98903

Food Prep Jason Jarrach on Unspalsh loading...

Tacos El Gordo

809 YAKIMA VALLEY HIGHWAY, SUNNYSIDE, WA 98944 (Failed twice, but passed the most recent routine inspection)

La Espiga de Oro Bakery

803 NOB HILL BLVD W, YAKIMA, WA 98902

Wheeler’s Smoke & Gas

7453 SUNNYSIDE MABTON RD, MABTON, WA 98935 (Failed inspections three times)

PLEASE NOTE: In it's annual report for 2022, the Yakima Health District does not state what made each restaurant fail their routine, compliance, or follow up inspections, so we have no way of knowing if these places had a low or high risk violation.

