Quincy Man Arrested for Stealing Gasoline

A Quincy man is in jail for allegedly stealing gasoline from a Grant County business early Monday morning.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says 38-year-old Jose Ventura Gonzalez was captured on video surveillance cutting the lock on a fuel pump at Stemilt Orchards near Road U Northwest and State Route 28.

Investigators say Gonzalez was then seen pumping gas from the line he severed into his vehicle and driving away from the scene.

Deputies located Gonzalez a short time later in the same clothes he was seen wearing in the camera footage.

They say his car also had a strong odor of gasoline.