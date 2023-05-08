Prices Up Statewide But There’s a Drop in Gas Prices in Yakima

If it's time to fill the tank and you live in Yakima there's good news about gas prices. Average gas prices are down 6.3 cents per gallon in the last week selling for an average of $4.23 a gallon Monday according to GasBuddy's survey of 91 stations in Yakima.

IF YOU PUMP DIESEL THERE'S GOOD NEWS ABOUT PRICES

Prices in Yakima are 14.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 39.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

The national average price of diesel has fallen 6.3 cents in the last week and stands at $4.01 per gallon.

YOU KNOW WHERE TO FIND THE CHEAPEST GAS IN THE VALLEY?

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in the valley is in Wapato where gas was priced at $3.69 per gallon Sunday.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 7.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.50 per gallon Monday. The national average is down 7.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 80.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

PRICES TRENDING LOWER AND THE FUTURE LOOKS GOOD

"For the third straight week, consumers have been greeted by falling gasoline prices across a majority of the country, thanks to oil prices holding near recent lows and the transition to summer gasoline being essentially complete. While there have been a few pockets of rising prices, those have been the needle in the haystack, with nearly every single state seeing gas prices fall," says Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "In addition to gasoline prices declining, the average price of a gallon of diesel will join gasoline in the days ahead, falling below $4 per gallon in the next 48 hours or so, a sign of how far we've come. Americans are spending hundreds of millions less on fuel every week compared to a year ago, and that's a number that could rise further as prices are poised to continue trending lower this week."

REMEMBER WHEN?

Historical gasoline prices in Yakima and the national average going back ten years:

May 8, 2022: $4.62/g (U.S. Average: $4.31/g)

May 8, 2021: $3.42/g (U.S. Average: $2.96/g)

May 8, 2020: $2.16/g (U.S. Average: $1.83/g)

May 8, 2019: $3.43/g (U.S. Average: $2.88/g)

May 8, 2018: $3.18/g (U.S. Average: $2.82/g)

May 8, 2017: $2.86/g (U.S. Average: $2.33/g)

May 8, 2016: $2.39/g (U.S. Average: $2.21/g)

May 8, 2015: $2.77/g (U.S. Average: $2.66/g)

May 8, 2014: $3.81/g (U.S. Average: $3.67/g)

May 8, 2013: $3.60/g (U.S. Average: $3.54/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Tacoma- $4.50/g, down 3.9 cents per gallon from last week's $4.54/g.

Seattle- $4.70/g, up 1 cent per gallon from last week's $4.69/g.

Washington- $4.52/g, down 1.4 cents per gallon from last week's $4.53/g.

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

