Cities Most at Risk During Nuclear War – 3 Are in Washington State

Cities Most at Risk During Nuclear War – 3 Are in Washington State

Canva

 Let's talk about nuclear destruction. Imagine going to bed tonight, feeling safe, sound, and secure, only to wake up to total chaos. Are you safe here in Washington state?

Well, I think I'm kind of lucky, I live in Wenatchee. This would not be the location for a first strike, but, before you freak out, I'm not saying that nuclear war is going to break out anytime soon. But details about where you don't want to be can be found in a story created by the Daily Mail. they made a list they made a list of the 15 US cities that are likely targets of a nuclear attack

If you're wondering what it is that makes these 15 cities probable targets in a nuclear war there are a few strategic. facts to consider. Population density, proximity to a military facility, emergency preparedness, and how easy it is to evacuate the area. 

Google Maps
loading...

Now let's get back to Washington State. When I think of military targets in Washington state, the first thing I think of is the Hanford Nuclear Reservation. I understand that there's not a whole lot of military research going on at Hanford anymore. But still for some reason it pops into my head. 

We have Fairchild Air Force Base near Spokane. 

google Maps
loading...

We have a McCord Air Force base, Fort Lewis near Tacoma. 

Google Maps
loading...

Puget Sound Naval Shipyard 

google Maps
loading...

Bangor Trident Base. 

Google Maps
loading...

Military listening posts. (sorry, no photo on this one) 

Yes, kids, we got it all.  

Of course, there's no way for us to confirm these would be targets in a nuclear war but are predicted by some financial experts. 

I'm not saying that nuclear war is coming anytime soon. I hope it never happens, but I was a kid during the Cuban Missile Crisis, and I remember being in grade school in Burien and practicing duck and cover exercises in the classroom. We were all kind of freaked out. 

Wenatchee, and Eastern Washington in general are great places to live.  

I wouldn't trade it for anything. 

Vladimir Putin's U.S. Nuclear Targets Uncovered

10 interesting facts about Washington State's Hanford Nuclear Site

Here are 10 interesting facts about the Hanford site in Washington State.

Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals

Filed Under: Fairchild Air Force Base, Fort Lewis, McCord Air Force base, Puget Sound Naval Shipyard, targets of a nuclear attack, the Daily Mail, Washington State, Wenatchee
Categories: Articles

More From 610 KONA