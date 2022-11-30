Police Looking for this Kennewick Burglar, Car Prowler

Kennewick Police have issued information about a wanted suspect

Man sought on plethora of charges

The suspect pictured is Dominic Martinolich Jr, age not given, and he's got a laundry list of alleged crimes.

KPD says he's being sought on numerous charges, including three counts of burglary, theft as well as car prowling. He is also wanted for possession of stolen property.

Anyone who may know where he is or has information leading to his apprehension, you're urged to call (509)-628-0333. All leads can be confidential.

The police did not give any further details.