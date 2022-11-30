Industry Welcomes Biden Call to Congress on Potential Rail Strike

Agriculture groups welcomed President Biden's call on Congress to avert a potential rail worker strike.

Corey Rosenbusch of The Fertilizer Institute praised the action by Biden, adding, “Congress must act now to ensure that fertilizers and other critical materials and goods that U.S. consumers rely on every day get to where they are needed.” The Fertilizer Institute has been heavily engaged in efforts to avert a nationwide rail network shutdown and will continue to do so until the matter is resolved.

The call from Biden followed a meeting with cabinet members on the issue.

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack added, “in this case – where the economic impact of a shutdown would hurt American agriculture and millions of other working people and families –Congress must use its powers to adopt this deal.”

Vilsack joined President Biden in calling on Congress to quickly pass legislation adopting the Tentative Agreement between railroad workers and operators.

