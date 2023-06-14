Police Arrest Moses Lake Man On Child Porn After Lengthy Inquiry

A 28-year-old Moses Lake man faces child pornography charges after what police say was a three-month investigation.

Detectives say they developed evidence that Justin Erdmann has been distributing pornographic pictures and videos of children.

Moses Lake Police arrested Erdmann during a pre-planned traffic stop when he got off work.

They then served a warrant on his home where 19 electronic devices were seized that are now being analyzed.

Police also messaged possible recipients of child porn from Erdmann on social media, saying "If you have received child porn from Erdmann, drop by and we’ll talk about it. If not, don’t worry, we will come to you, and sooner rather than later."

Erdmann is currently in the Grant County Jail under Medium Security on four counts of possession of explicit images of children and two counts of distribution of explicit images of children.

More counts are expected as the devices are analyzed, and the case is being reviewed for consideration to be charged federally.