Penn & Teller Come To Washington

The incredible and amazing magic duo, on the dawn of their 50th anniversary, is making a stop in Seattle before kicking off their world tour. The Jay and Silent Bob of comedy magicians, Penn & Teller (P&T), are set to grace the stage tomorrow night in Seattle. It’s a big opportunity for any magic fans out there, as they will be performing some tricks they will be doing for the King of England the following weeks.

The Beginning

Started in August of 1975 at the Minnesota Renaissance Festival, the duo originated as a trio and appeared as The Asparagus Valley Cultural Society. Though the third man didn’t last long, it was in these early days that Penn & Teller honed their skills to become the Broadway megashow they eventually became. Followed by Saturday Night Live appearances in the 80s and 90s, their own TV specials, and sold-out Broadway shows, Penn & Teller then landed their shows in Las Vegas in 1993, where they hold the record for the most consecutive sold-out shows in the entertainment town. In 2001, they started performing at the Rio and soon signed a contract for a residency. In 2002, the Rio debuted the Penn & Teller Theater, where they have been performing ever since.

50-Year Tour

On this 50-year tour, they are about to embark on in the coming months, they will be performing all over the world, with one special stop at their old stomping grounds, the Minnesota Renaissance Festival. Penn has proclaimed that he will only do it if he is able to be dropped off on the stage from a helicopter, a promise he made back in the day because he was constantly harassed by owners of the fest for parking his car too close to the festival for ease of access.

Never The Same Show

One thing that has really set P&T apart from other magicians out there is their constant drive to add new tricks into their show. Because of their Penn & Teller: Fool Us show, the duo adds upwards of 30 new tricks a year, originally with the help of their mentor, the late great Johnny Thompson. After his passing, they are now assisted by the incredible Alejandro, a magician from Spain and a regular Fooler on their show, along with the assistance of professional funnyman, magician, and co-host of Penn’s Sunday School, Matt Donnelly. Penn & Teller make sure they are never doing the same show twice.

Paramount Theatre

P&T are performing at The Paramount Theatre in Seattle on Friday, October 25. Doors open at 7 PM, and the show starts at 8 PM. The event offers reserved seating, with tickets starting at $39.50 (excluding fees). This show is suitable for all ages, though there will be a bar available for guests. The Paramount Theatre is located at 911 Pine Street, Seattle. If you're interested, tickets are available through STG Presents.