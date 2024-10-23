Hate Crime Arrest Following Disturbing Incident Involving WA Teen

Authorities arrested a 38-year-old man on October 21, in connection with a disturbing incident involving a 14-year-old boy who identifies as gay. The man faces serious charges, including committing a hate crime and two counts of second-degree assault.

The sequence of events unfolded when the man overheard his 13-year-old son asking about a friend’s sexual orientation. Shortly after, he confronted the 14-year-old friend, who confirmed he was gay. This led to the man allegedly tying a noose around the teen's neck. The boy managed to escape from the noose. The man then lassoed his own son with the same rope, but the son also managed to get away.

Once safe, the 14-year-old returned home and informed his mother about the incident. Concerned for her child's safety, she promptly reported the assault to local authorities. Following an investigation, the man was arrested and charged with a hate crime and two counts of second-degree assault. He was arraigned the next day, on October 22, with bail set at $50,000.

Authorities are continuing their investigation into the incident, and community members are urged to report any similar occurrences to law enforcement to foster a safer, more inclusive environment.