Has McDonald’s E-coli Outbreak Hit Washington State?

One of McDonald's most iconic offerings is making people sick. Forty-nine cases of e-coli infection have been reported in 10 states, thus far, in connection with all Quarter Pounder options on the menu. One person has died as a result of contracting e-coli with ten hospitalizations also being reported.

CDC, FDA, USDA FSIS, and public health officials in multiple states are investigating the outbreak which has only been reported in connection with the Quarter Pounder. McDonald's restaurants in a dozen states have immediately pulled all fresh slivered onions and quarter pound beef patties from all of the states where reports have been made. The CDC is monitoring for more reports from potentially more states.

Those stores announced those items will remain on the sideline until they find the source of the contamination. Mickey D's President Joe Erlinger recorded a video discuss the fast food giant's safety protocols not long after the news broke.

What States Are Impacted?

Most of the reported cases have come from Colorado, but as far east as Wisconsin, and as far west as Oregon, have had at least one case reported (Oregon has had between 1 and 3). Oregon McDonald's, along with those in Washington State, have not pulled any product at this time. Below is a map showing the states as well as the number of cases reported at this time.

The last case that was reported was on October 11th, but as the source of the contamination has not been discovered, the potential for more people in more states to become ill exists. As of right now, no cases have been reported in Washington State, but keep in mind, not everyone who gets sick makes a report to a health professional. The good news is none of the 'Golden Arches' other offerings have been impacted.

Howe Do I Know If I Have An E-coli Infection?

The CDC lays out very specifically how you can tell:

Most people infected with Shiga toxin-producing E. coli experience severe stomach cramps, diarrhea (often bloody), and vomiting. Symptoms usually start 3 to 4 days after swallowing the bacteria.

Most people recover without treatment after 5 to 7 days.

Some people may develop serious kidney problems (hemolytic uremic syndrome, also called HUS) and would need to be hospitalized.

Immediately Seek Medical Treatment If You Experience Any Of These Symptoms

Diarrhea and a fever of 102 degrees of higher

Blood in your Diarrhea

If it doesn't stop after three days

Vomiting to the extent you can't hold any liquids

Dizziness, lack of urination, dry mouth and throat, or other signs of dehydration

