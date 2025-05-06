Tri-Cities Airport Announces Big Moves With Two Airline Partners

The number of passengers using the Tri-Cities Airport in Pasco continues to grow, and grow significantly. The nearly 320,000 residents of Benton and Franklin Counties have been faithfully served by the airport since 1942. The number of people that passed through PSC in 2024 was almost triple that number.

Last year's additions of non-stop flights to Los Angeles and additional flights to Phoenix, passengers will continue to choose Tri-Cities as their preferred airport Thanks in part to the growth with Alaska and American airlines, just under one million people passed through the airport last year. That kind of growth leads to other airlines taking notice.

United and Delta have been longtime partners with our airport and the latest announcement of service growth and additions directly impacts passengers that prefer those airlines.

Bigger Planes Have Been Added To Existing Routes

United Airlines recently upgraded the aircraft used in their non-stop flights from Pasco to Denver to a more spacious Airbus A319. The change adds more seats and more overhead luggage capacity for those seeking to travel to one of United's more centrally located hubs.

Beginning tomorrow (May 7th) Delta will be increasing passenger capacity as well on it's non-stop daily flight from Pasco to Minneapolis-St.Paul by also using an Airbus A319. The Tri-Cities Airport also announced Delta will also be adding another flight from here to Salt Lake City.

A fourth flight aboard a 70 seat Embraer E175 will be added to the daily schedule. Delta has been the busiest airliner operating out of Tri-Cities and 2024 was no different. Airport passenger numbers show a 7% increase on Delta flights from 2023. Airport Director Buck Taft had this to say regarding the moves.

These airline upgrades are a direct result of the amazing turnout from our local travelers. Larger aircraft and more frequent flights not only improve the travel experience but also strengthen our connections to key hubs across the country, giving the community more options to get to their destination.

You can read more about the recent additions here.