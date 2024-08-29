Are Oregon Drivers Actually the Worst?

If there is one thing I have definitely learned about Oregon in my times through the state, and especially Portland, it’s that these people don’t know how to drive! I mean, seriously, did they steal their license? From your normal stop-and-go looky-loo on the highway to drivers going northbound on a southbound-only road to not understanding what a yield sign is, yeah, it’s pretty bad. But one Oregon company is setting out to change this.

Oregon Friendly Driver

The Street Trust, an Oregon nonprofit, offers a free online course called Oregon Friendly Driver to help drivers refresh their knowledge of the rules of the road and safe driving practices. This course is sponsored by the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT). It's a 60-minute class that is designed to help participants understand various road elements that are not typically covered in standard driver's education.

Key Features of the Oregon Friendly Driver Course:

Content Focus: The course covers bike lanes, cross bikes, bike boxes, crosswalks, and other aspects of road safety that drivers might encounter. It aims to improve drivers' awareness and preparedness for these situations on the road.

Defensive Driving Emphasis: According to Lindsay Huber, the deputy director of the Street Trust, the course emphasizes building defensive driving skills. This includes developing the ability to anticipate and react to potential mistakes by others on the road to avoid accidents.

Speed Awareness: The course also highlights the impact of driving speeds on safety. It reminds drivers that even small increases in speed can significantly increase the severity of injuries in accidents. For example, research shows that the risk of death or serious injury quadruples when speed increases from 20 mph to 40 mph.

The course is open to everyone, not just those who drive frequently for work, and aims to make roads safer for all.

