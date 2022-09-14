OIC announces 2023 Exchange Health Insurance Market

The Office of Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler, announced the number of insurers allowed to sell plans in Washington State's Health Insurance Exchange for the coming year.

Twelve insurers will be allowed to sell plans on the exchange with the average rate increase at 8.8%.  The reasons for the rate increases range from more use to elective procedures that were put off during COVID and now are being scheduled at a faster rate.  Also impacting the increases are reimbursements received by the insurers under the Affordable Care Act.

The list of the approved insurers and the approved rate increases are as follows:

InsurerAverage rate change requestedAverage rate change approvedInside/Outside Exchange, or both
Bridgespan Health Company16.10%15.68%Inside
Community Health Plan of WashingtonNew plansNew plansInside
Coordinated Care Corporation-1.23%-3.50%Inside
Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of the Northwest3.70%5.22%Both
Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of Washington4.50%6.99%Both
LifeWise Health Plan of Washington12.51%16.05%Inside
Molina Healthcare of Washington, Inc.8.69%10.02%Inside
PacificSource Health Plan15.41%15.48%Both
Premera Blue Cross9.66%10.08%Inside
Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Oregon4.52%0.42%Both
Regence BlueShield13.71%12.83%Both
UnitedHealthcare of Oregon, Inc.15.26%15.28%Both
Approved average* rate change*Based on weighted enrollment
7.14%8.18%

There are two other insurers (Asuris Northwest Health and Providence Health plan) awaiting approval from OIC to offer plans outside of the Exchange.

Roughly 219,112 Washingtonians are enrolled in health plans through the individual market. As of June 2021 the State's uninsured rate was 5.2%.

To find which plans are available in your County, because not all are available Statewide, click here.

