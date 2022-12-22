(Ellensburg, WA) -- The Washington Department of Transportation says I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass is closed in both directions due to multiple collisions and blocking vehicles. Eastbound traffic is stopped at milepost 34 near North Bend. Westbound traffic is stopped at milepost 106 near Ellensburg, milepost 84 near Cle Elum, and milepost 71 near Easton. There is no estimated time for reopening.

