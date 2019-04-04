Missing woman’s car found in Adams County

Deputies in Adams County have located the car of a missing Franklin County woman.

Commander Rick Rochleau with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office says the vehicle was found at a rest area on 395 at Highway 26 early Thursday morning.

The body of Estela Torres-Rodriguez is still missing, as are her son and estranged husband.

Deputies believe the men murdered Estela, then used her car to hide her body.

Rochleau says they're still processing the vehicle to determine whether there's any evidence that her body was in the vehicle.

Torres-Rodriguez was reported missing March 28th.

There are warrants out for the arrest of her son, Clemente Rodriguez Torres, and estranged husband, Tiburcio Larios Rodriguez, who are also missing.

loading...

loading...

Investigators have been following up on multiple tips about possible sightings of the two men, according to Rochleau, but they are still at large. Rodriguez is likely clean-shaven, and Torres may now be bald.

The men may be driving a yellow 2005 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup with Washington Plate C51417N, similar to the one pictured below.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to contact the Franklin County Sheriff's Office at 509-545-3501.

loading...