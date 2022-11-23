Milk Producers Ask for Support of Domestic Formula Production

The National Milk Producers Federation sent a letter to lawmakers, including Oregon's Ron Wyden, asking for support of domestic infant formula production as the shortfalls that emptied store shelves of formula have eased. NMPF said given the improving situation, tariff waivers that could discourage the production of a safe, secure domestic infant formula supply should be allowed to expire at the end of this year as scheduled. The milk producers sent their letter to the chairmen and ranking members of the Senate Finance Committee and the House Ways and Means Committee.

“Given the temporary shortfall that gripped American families in need of formula earlier this year has abated, we urge Congress to ensure that the unique, unilateral tariff benefits granted to our trading partners under the Formula Act and the Bulk Infant Formula to Retail Shelves Act end as scheduled at the close of the year,” the letter said. “We request opposition to efforts to extend the benefits.”

