Massive New Logistics Center to Open in Burbank
(Burbank, WA) -- An intermodal transportation hub is set to open off US Highway 12 in Burbank this summer. Tiger Cool Express is planning on opening the Tiger Tri-Cities Logistics Center. The goal is to integrate the export and import business of cargo to benefit the region and replace a number of freight trucks driving to the Port of Seattle and the Port of Tacoma.
The Logistics Center, officials say, will serve as something a way station for Eastern Washington, allowing cargo bound for those ports to be delivered to the intermodal hub, and from there, have it be transported elsewhere via rail and/or sea. Leaders with Tiger Cool Express say they see a lot of potential in Eastern Washington, with a business-friendly climate and room to expand.
The logistics center will be about 10 miles from Pasco with plenty of access for shipping vehicles.