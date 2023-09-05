Man Crashes Car in Grant County Dies via Electrocution

The driver died after crashing his vehicle and then being electrocuted by downed power lines.

According to a social media post from the Grant County Sheriffs Department, the yet to be identified man was apparently driving northbound at the 5300-block of Road W-Northeast, near the small town of Ruff, around 11pm Monday night.

For unknown reasons, his car crossed the southbound lanes, entered the barrow ditch, and struck a wood utility pole. The power pole was sheared in half from the accident, sending the live power lines over the top of the vehicle.

Through investigation, authorities determined that the driver was electrocuted after he got out of the vehicle and came into contact with the energized power lines. Firefighters extinguished a small brush fire which consumed the vehicle, and possibly the victim as well.