A $9-Million Find in Grant County WA

A multi-agency effort in Grant County nets more than was expected.

A report of a shooting brought the Grant County Sheriff's Department, Moses Lake Police and Ephrata Police to the 14000 block of Rd. C NE back on the 24th of July. Upon arrival, authorities came upon two individuals who had sustained gun shot wounds, resulting in serious injury. Both victims were transported to the hospital by ambulance, but were able to give officers pertinent information concerning the offending suspects.

Soon after, deputies were able to locate and apprehend 49-year old Juan Cabrera Calderon, of Hillsboro, Oregon, and 38-year old Martin Chacon Martinez, of Yelm, WA.

Both were arrested and booked into the Grant County Jail for Assault in the 2nd degree and Robbery in the 1st degree; held on $1,000,000 bail.

In an unexpected surprise, detectives found an illegal marijuana grow operation on the property where the incident occurred. Members of the Grant County Sheriff's Major Crime Unit and the Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team responded to the scene to investigate.

At least 5,000 marijuana plants were found and eradicated, and more than 1,200 pounds of processed marijuana was also seized. In addition to the drugs, authorities also found an AR-style "ghost gun" on the property, and seized numerous chemicals and fertilizers which the Department of Ecology seized for disposal.

Sheriff's Deputies say there was no power hooked up at the property and that electricity was being provided by several generators. According to Grant County Sheriff's, law enforcement focuses on this type of illicit marijuana grows due to a substantial risk of structure fires caused by unpermitted and hazardous electrical modifications. Illegal grow operations introduce a litany of dangerous chemicals into the environment by dumping by-products and chemicals into the ground.

The approximate street value of the marijuana seized that day was more than 9 million dollars.