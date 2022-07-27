Leave a Dog In a Hot Car in Yakima? You Could Face a Big Fine

The heat is on in the Yakima Valley and city officials are urging you to take care of your pets and leave them home not in your car. Last month Yakima City officials issued a warning to pet owners; even on an 85-degree day, leaving your pet in a vehicle for just seven minutes exposes them to temperatures reaching 100 degrees. After 30 minutes, the interior of your vehicle reaches 120 degrees.

The temperatures this week are above 100 degrees

Imagine what happens when the temperatures are 100 degree plus? City officials say in that heat dogs will die.

Yakima City Animal Control Officers say windows cracked open won't make a difference. In fact studies have shown that even when vehicle windows are left open the temperature in a vehicle can reach dangerous, deadly levels.

If you see a dog in a hot car in distress police say call 911

The City of Yakima’s Code Enforcement Office reminds the community that those who leave their pets in a vehicle in dangerous temperatures are subject to a $500 fine per pet.

Yakima Municipal Code (YMC) 6.30.190 states, “It is unlawful for any person to leave any animal confined within or on a motor vehicle at any location under such conditions as may endanger the health or well-being of the animal, including without limitation conditions involving dangerous temperature, lack of food, water or attention.”

If you see a pet under stress in a hot car call 9-1-1. Authorities say if you break a window you'll be responsible and you'll have to deal with the vehicle owner.

