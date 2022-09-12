Lawmakers Seek Additional Wildfire Fighting Resources

Last week a group of western lawmakers asked the Department of Agriculture and Interior Department for additional wildfire fighting resources. Oregon’s Peter DeFazio joined 24 other lawmakers, primarily from California, asking the federal government to assist in continuing to fight fires aggressively, communicate clearly and take administrative steps now to prepare additional personnel for when they are needed. In a letter to Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack and Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, the lawmakers say, “As you are well aware, wildfires do not respect jurisdictional boundaries, so constant communication between public and private entities is crucial.”

The letter points out that recent reports suggest the United States Forest Service faces a significant wildfire staffing shortfall despite the recent pay increase included in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. USDA and DOI can surge additional personnel to help when the firefighting season is underway.

The lawmakers say, “we ask you do everything you can to start that process now.”

Click Here to read the lawmakers from the lawmakers.

If you have a story idea for the PNW Ag Network, call (509) 547-1618, or e-mail glenn.vaagen@townsquaremedia.com