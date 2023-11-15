Kennewick Police Chief Thanks Voters for Passing Tax Measure

Both Benton and Franklin Counties are pretty close to completing the tabulation of votes from the November 7th general election.

The election won't be certified for about two weeks, but we can say Proposition One is decided with the measure nearly getting 73% of the vote.

Kennewick Police Chief Chris Guerrero is pleased to see the voters overwhelmingly passing the Public Safety Sales Tax continuance.

"It allows us to have the staffing needed to not only be reactive to the calls for service from our citizens, but also to be proactive out there to help fight crime and just not respond to it. So yeah, very fortunate, thankful to our community." Chief Guerrero said.

Within the city limits of Kennewick, the Public Safety Sales Tax pays for 15 police officers, an assistant city attorney, support staff, and cadet program along with the tools and training to support the personnel.

"The ability to be able to be out there and have the staffing we need is what our citizens asked for and what they deserve. So, we appreciate the support." Chief Guerrero said.

Chief Guerrero says the support is a testament to how the police department conducts itself on a day-to-day basis.

"We've seen nationwide over the last four or five years the overall critique of policing and some of it deserved in some areas," Chief Guererro said. "We have great council support. Our city manager has done a great job providing us the tools and staff needed to make sure that happens."

The next ballot count is scheduled for Friday, but we're not expecting much of a change in the results as the Benton County Elections site shows no estimated ballots left to count.

In Franklin County, however, there are 111 estimated ballots left to count, but election workers won't have an updated tally of votes until November 22nd.

A couple races are too close to call including the At Large City Council Position for the City of Kahlotus where the Write-In votes lead Shirley Ayers by four votes. It's not clear from the Franklin County Elections site whether the write-in votes name one person predominately or if the 17 votes are a mix of candidate names.

