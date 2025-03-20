Tri-Cities Area Choir & Symphony To Perform At World Famous Venue

It's not everyday, in fact it's not in many people's lifetime, they get to perform in the same venue that was famously opened by Tchaikovsky in 1891; and has gone on to feature the greatest names from nearly every genre of music.

Billie Holliday, The Beatles, and Bennie Goodman all graced the stage of this legendary hall. Now, the Kamiakin High School Choir and Symphony Orchestra will etch their names in the annals of performers at Carnegie Hall in New York City as part of the prestigious Harmonic Convergence Concert.

Their selection to be a part of this event highlights the dedication, talent, and hard work of Kamiakin’s students and educators, placing them on a national stage among elite musical ensembles. When they take the stage at 8 p.m. on April 8, the performance will feature a carefully curated repertoire that showcases the students' exceptional musical abilities and artistic dedication.

Kamiakin High School’s Symphony Orchestra has been chosen as the headlining and only instrumental ensemble for the event, a remarkable recognition in and of itself. Their performance will be a highlight of the evening, bringing a dynamic and powerful orchestral presence to the historic Carnegie Hall stage.

The Kamiakin High School Choir will also take center stage as a featured vocal ensemble in the Harmonic Convergence Concert. As part of the 2025 Choirs of America (COA) Nationals for Top Choirs festival, the choir will perform both individual and massed repertoire, culminating in a world-premiere piece composed by Dr. Brandon Boyd.

Director Jeremy Bennett had this to say regarding the upcoming performance:

We are beyond thrilled to perform at Carnegie Hall, a venue that has hosted some of the greatest musicians in history. This is a testament to our students’ hard work, passion, and perseverance, and we are proud to represent our school and community on such an esteemed platform.

It won't be a one stop trip for the students as they will also take part in exclusive workshops with musicians, check out some of NYC's rich history and culture. It will be a well earned experience of a lifetime for the students. If you're interested in attending the event, you can purchase tickets here.