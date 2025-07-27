Everything New on HBO Max in August 2025

Barely a month after Superman officially kicked off the movie side of the new DC Universe, the TV side gets rolling with the second season of Peacemaker from James Gunn and star John Cena. The show premieres on August 21, with new episodes weekly through early October. According to the plot synopsis, “in season 2, Peacemaker discovers an alternate world where life is everything he wishes it could be. But this discovery also forces him to face his traumatic past and take the future into his own hands.”

Also on HBO Max in August: A new standup special from Marc Maron, a new season of Hard Knocks, this one about the Buffalo Bills, a new documentary series called The Yogurt Shop Murders, and the streaming premieres of Final Destination Bloodlines, Freaky Tales, and The Legend of Ochi.

Here’s the full list of what’s coming to HBO Max in August...

August 1

Alien: Covenant

Barbershop (2002)

Barbershop 2: Back in Business

Couples Retreat (2009)

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul

Enter the Warrior’s Gate

Get a Job (2016)

Gremlins 2: The New Batch

House Hunters International: Volume 9, Season 203 (HGTV)

House Hunters: Volume 10, Season 244 (HGTV)

It Happened in Brooklyn

It's Always Fair Weather

Jamboree!

Kung Fu Panda 2

Let’s Go Bananas, Season 1A

Lili

Macao

Madame Bovary (1949)

Madame Curie

Marc Maron: Panicked (HBO Original, 2025)

Martha Marcy May Marlene

Millie

Miss Pinkerton

Mogambo

Mr. Skeffington

Mrs. Miniver (1942)

Mrs. Parkington

My Favorite Wife

Neptune's Daughter (1949)

New Moon (1940)

Pride and Prejudice (1940)

Quo Vadis (1951)

Random Harvest

Roughshod

Rules Don’t Apply

Smarty

Stonewall

Storm over Wyoming

Survive the Night (2020)

The Last Time I Saw Paris

The Life of Vergie Winters

The Long, Long Trailer

The Nun (2018)

The Peanut Butter Falcon

The Racket (1951)

The Reluctant Debutante

The Water Diviner

Three on a Match

Till the End of Time

Two Weeks with Love (1950)

Union Depot

Unlocked (2017)

War on Everyone

Waterloo Bridge (1940)

Where Danger Lives

Yogi Bear (Movie)

You Hurt My Feelings

August 2

Deadliest Catch, Season 21 (Discovery)

August 3

The Yogurt Shop Murders (HBO Original)

August 4

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile (2020)

The Great Food Truck Race, Season 18 (FOOD Network)

August 5

Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Buffalo Bills (HBO Original)

“The Case Against Diddy,” The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (CNN Original)

“The Idaho Murders,” The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (CNN Original)

August 6

Extreme Detailing (Discovery)

Red Bull Soapbox Race, Season 1 (Discovery)

See No Evil, Season 14 (ID)

August 7

Mysteries of the Abandoned: Hidden America, Season 4 (Discovery)

August 8

Freaky Tales (Lionsgate)

August 11

Marooned with Ed Stafford, Season 3 (Discovery)

August 12

The Bus Driver: Britain's Cocaine King (discovery+, 2025)

August 13

A Body in the Basement, Season 2 (ID)

Chef Grudge Match, Season 1 (FOOD Network)

The Woman King

August 14

Hop, Season 1D (Max Original)

Marcial Maciel: The Wolf of God (Max Original)

August 15

Stand Up To Cancer

The Legend of Ochi (A24)

The Prince, Season 2 (Max Original, Turkey)

August 17

Mammals, Season 1 (BBC)

The House (HBO, 2017)

The Serial Killer's Apprentice (ID, 2025)

August 18

Women Wearing Shoulder Pads, Season 1 (Adult Swim)

August 19

“Climate Change Amplified: Live Music and the Climate Crisis,” The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (CNN Original)

August 21

Bargain Block, Season 5 (HGTV)

Peacemaker, Season 2 (Max Original)

Peacemaker: The Official Podcast with James Gunn (Season 2 Companion Podcast)

August 22

The Heritage, Season 1 (Max Original)

August 23

Abbott Elementary, Season 4

The Cleaning Lady, Season 4

August 24

Toad and Friends, Season 1C (Cartoon Network)

August 28

Bitchin' Rides: Road to Ridler, Season 1

August 29

Horses & Hangmen (Max Original)

Silly Sundays, Season 1C (Cartoon Network)

August 31

Iyanu, Season 1B (Cartoon Network)

Coming Soon

Final Destinations Bloodlines