Yakima Airport Wants to Know what Coffee or Snacks You Want at YKM

This photo is the main hub from SeaTac airport. Plenty of food options to get lost in and never mind all of the other dining options throughout the rest of the airport as well.

Yakima's airport seems to be the talk of the town for the last couple of months. Everything from getting our second flight back that allows us to leave early and arrive late to them upgrading their parking lot technology for parking, there's always something going on at YKM.

They also had a recent survey on which towns you'd love a nonstop flight to with Las Vegas winning out as the number one destination for travelers.

Now, they're curious to know what kind of snacks you'd like at the airport.

Take the poll and make your voice heard.

It's an odd survey. Not that the survey, itself, is odd, but interesting that, out of everything they can provide and want feedback for, they're curious to know what they should provide to the passengers waiting for their flight.

There's a few different coffee options, if one brand is preferred for you over others. Even a few snack options like sandwiches or fruit or pastries and more.

Quick, simple survey and if it's important for you to make your voice heard, especially if you travel often, it's all about letting them know what you'd prefer to make your flight an enjoyable one.

Take the survey.

