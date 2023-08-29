The Oldest Hotel in Washington is One of the Oldest Hotels in the United States

This hotel is so old it was built in the year Yakima was established -- 1885.

The Tokeland Hotel in the humble town of Tokeland, Washington, was built in 1885 who used this 1,400-acre land to raise livestock. This beach-side area is south of Westport and Grayland on the Washington coastline near Toke Point.

Not only is it the oldest hotel in Washington State but according to a recent list it's one of the oldest hotels in the entire United States.

Now a hotel but still available to stay with only 18 rooms and The Wandering Goose restaurant attached to it.

Sounds like the perfect getaway.

Many may visit the Tokeland Hotel for it's fine dining. Looks good to me!



It's probably not a feature they'd like to focus on, but there apparently still seems to be some visitors from a previous life roaming these halls. I'd love to use my Ghost Finder apps at this place. I'll have to make reservations sometime soon.

Rooms are reasonably priced and have different names. They even have a 'Robert Plant' room as it's where he stayed when Robert Plant stayed there in 1995. Must be pretty honorable to have a room named after you if you stayed there.

They even have pet-friendly rooms available.

Though maybe not the easiest hotel to get to, I love the fact that one of Washington's oldest hotels is near the beach and still open for businesses. I need to make it appoint to visit someday.

Check out their website for bookings and their restaurant.

