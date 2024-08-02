You go to these airports with long layovers on connecting flights with hours to kill. What do you do? Well, some people may take it upon themselves to take a quick nap to help time pass by quicker.

I mean, after all, if you're napping that means you're not snacking. That's how I look at it.

And have you seen the prices of food at the airport? It's insane.

With all flights out of Yakima going to Sea-Tac as well as many Pasco flights, the good news is Seattle-Tacoma International Airport was listed as one of the best airports for napping.

I've never done it, myself, but I have seen it first-hand.

Especially when flying out of Yakima. depending on when your connecting flight is or, sometimes worse, when you're taking that midnight flight back in and have a few hours until the flight from Sea-Tac to Yakima boards at 11 p.m., it gives you plenty of time.

Sea-Tac came in 11th place of all airports in the United States which isn't too bad.

While you're waiting, Sea-Tac has two massage options, two food options that are open 24/7, 11 lounges and even has a shower facility.

Airports in Yakima, Tri-Cities, Spokane Snohomish, and Bellingham doesn't offer anything like that.

Speaking of other Washington airports, the other airports weren't nearly as favored.

Spokane came in at 121.

Bellingham is at 147.

Snohomish at 154.

Tri-Cities airport is only 170.

Yakima didn't even rank.

In fact, from the airports they ranked, Tri-Cities was #5 for worst places to take a nap. Maybe it's how the seats are positioned? I'm not sure. I love the Tri-Cities airport but I don't always fly out of there, either.

First place went to Mexico City as it accounted for all airports in North America.

2nd place was the first for the United States which was LAX with 3rd going to JFK in New York.

Again, this list is only how sleep-friendly it is.

