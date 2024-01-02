The 10 Nonstop Flights Tri-Cities Has that Yakima’s Airport Doesn’t, and the One it Does
If travel plans are in your 2024 future, you're in luck as Tri-Cities famous Tri-Cities Airport (PSC) has 11 nonstop destination while our humble Yakima Airport (YKM) only has one. I travel often and I 'Fly YKM' as often as I can but with other flight options I do sometimes make that trek to Tri-Cities in favor of that.
If you're planning on traveling in 2024, here are some nonstop flight options you can use if you wanna make the drive to Tri-Cities.
Seattle, WA
Seattle is the one flight Tri-Cities and Yakima do share. You can take Alaska Airlines to Seattle and connect to anywhere from there. Nice and easy and, when I do my own math, when you count $100 in gas, parking at SeaTac for a ridiculous price, going through Seattle's never-ending TSA line, it's worth it for me to fly locally to there than drive. Yakima can do this, too, with their two flights a day but PSC to SEA happens 10 times daily with several flight options like Delta and Alaska Airlines.
Las Vegas, NV
A weekend in Vegas doesn't sound like a bad idea and PSC will take you straight there and back without layovers.
Burbank, CA
Just north of Los Angeles, Avelo Airlines has a hub in Burbank with a nonstop flight. Great opportunity if you wanna fly to Hollywood for any reason since it's so close.
Phoenix, AZ
American Airlines will take you to Phoenix without issue. They only have one flight daily so if you're planning on doing something specifically or needing to fly back you'll have to set your dates to make those times work.
Phoenix/Mesa, AZ
This is the other airport but this one is connected through Allegiant.
Minneapolis, MN
Delta has two flights daily from PSC to MSP which is handy if you're connecting to get to the east coast. You're already half way there!
Salt Lake City, UT
If you have plans on visiting Salt Lake, PSC is a nice way to go and you'll be flying Delta which is a great airline.
Denver, CO
United will have no problems taking you to Denver. Denver is a common stop if you're traveling elsewhere but it's nice because they have a VooDoo Doughnuts if that's your thing.
San Francisco, CA
There's plenty to do in San Francisco and would make a great quick trip with United Airlines.
San Diego, CA
If you have SoCal in your mind, Allegiant will take you there. Though they only do this seasonally so it's not always available.
Los Angeles, CA
LAX is such a major airport I'm surprise PSC only travels there with Allegiant and only during certain times of the year. Still, if you're planning that trip, it is an option.
Happy flying!
