When someone told me there was a new hot dog place in town, I got unreasonably excited. We had a place I liked at Glenwood Square some 10+ years ago but it wasn't there for too long. So my thoughts laid idle until I heard of this magical place right here in Yakima that has so many menu options it'll give me reason to return sooner than later.

Where is the new Hot Dog place in Yakima?

Lab-Dogz is on 40th in that stretch of stores in front of Fred Meyer, next to U.S. Cellular.

I remember seeing the sign for it briefly a couple of months ago but I figured it was a place for dogs. It didn't occur to me that they sold hot dogs.

John Riggs John Riggs loading...

John Riggs John Riggs loading...

Excited to check it out, they have quite the menu of unique items. Your basic-style dogs like polish dogs, chili dogs, and bacon-wrapped hot dogs. They also feature unique options like a pizza dog with sauce, cheese and pepperoni. They also have a breakfast dog smothered in sausage gravy with an egg on top. Plenty of options.

I grabbed the pizza dog.

John Riggs John Riggs loading...

They warned me it was a bit messy and silverware was available if needed. I shunned the idea of using a fork and knife on a hot dog so I just picked up the entire thing and took a few bites. Yeah, they were right. It was a bit messy so I did the walk of shame to the silverware counter for a knife and fork.

I thought it tasted great!

They had fries as an option, too. Chili-cheese fries? Sure, why not.

John Riggs John Riggs loading...

This was the smaller portion that I barely ate any as the pizza dog suited me fine, but easy to get to go. Their chili-cheese fries they called Atomic Fries where fantastic as well. They were literally steaming when they delivered it to the table.

They also have other dogs I need to try like this elotes dog.



Items like a Chicago dog, Seattle dog (with cream cheese), a bahn mi dog... so many more.

You can find them on 40th but they also have a food truck that you may see at local events and tap rooms around the valley. If you see them, you may wanna give them a try.

LOOK: 20 American foods that raise eyebrows outside of the US Stac ﻿ ker compiled a list of 20 unusual and uniquely American foods that might raise eyebrows outside the U.S. Gallery Credit: Charlotte Barnett

LOOK: 35 Vintage Cereals That Perfectly Captured Pop Culture Moments Movies and TV shows have always found ways to partner with cereal companies as part of their promotion strategy. While some may have come up with a giveaway in boxes, others went big by having their own cereal connected to the movie or TV show title. Here are vintage cereals that were used to promote some of pop culture's biggest moments (and some you probably forgot about). Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll

LOOK: The 21 most popular ice cream flavors in America Stacker analyzed YouGov data and found the most popular ice cream flavors in the U.S. Read on to find America's favorite flavors. Gallery Credit: Stacker

Most popular grocery stores in America The most popular grocery stores in America, from corporate chains to family-owned enterprises. Stacker ranked them using consumer ratings sourced from YouGov polls. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Food and Personal Care Shortages We Could See In 2023 Learn about the 13 potential shortages that could impact stores in 2023, from produce and meat to snacks and beverages. Gallery Credit: Cooper Fox (B98.5) and Cameron (The Breeze 103.9)

From coast to coast: The 20 best regional fast-food chains to try From burgers to subs and even creamy milkshakes, these tasty fast-food chains, compiled by Stacker , are a must-try on your next road trip. Gallery Credit: Kiersten Hickman

LOOK: 34 spooky dessert recipes for this Halloween

LOOK: Food history from the year you were born From product innovations to major recalls, Stacker researched what happened in food history every year since 1921, according to news and government sources. Gallery Credit: Joni Sweet

LOOK: 40 Discontinued & Special Edition Kellogg's Cereals Gallery Credit: John Robinson

LOOK: 15 Discontinued McDonald's Menu Items

SWEET: Here are the most popular Halloween candies

LOOK: Best Beers From Every State To find the best beer in each state and Washington D.C., Stacker analyzed January 2020 data from BeerAdvocate , a website that gathers user scores for beer in real-time. BeerAdvocate makes its determinations by compiling consumer ratings for all 50 states and Washington D.C. and applying a weighted rank to each. The weighted rank pulls the beer toward the list's average based on the number of ratings it has and aims to allow lesser-known beers to increase in rank. Only beers with at least 10 rankings to be considered; we took it a step further to only include beers with at least 100 user rankings in our gallery. Keep reading to find out what the best beer is in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C. Gallery Credit: Angela Underwood

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two. Gallery Credit: Paul Feinstein

What Are the Signature Drinks From Every State?

LOOK: Here are copycat recipes from 20 of the most popular fast food restaurants in America

KEEP READING: 3-ingredient recipes you can make right now

Gallery — Every Movie Theater Candy, Ranked:

See How School Cafeteria Meals Have Changed Over the Past 100 Years Using government and news reports, Stacker has traced the history of cafeteria meals from their inception to the present day, with data from news and government reports. Read on to see how various legal acts, food trends, and budget cuts have changed what kids are getting on their trays. Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer

CHECK IT OUT: See the 100 most popular brands in America