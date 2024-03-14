New Hot Dog Place in Yakima has Pizza Dog, Breakfast Dog, and More Unique Menu Items
When someone told me there was a new hot dog place in town, I got unreasonably excited. We had a place I liked at Glenwood Square some 10+ years ago but it wasn't there for too long. So my thoughts laid idle until I heard of this magical place right here in Yakima that has so many menu options it'll give me reason to return sooner than later.
Where is the new Hot Dog place in Yakima?
Lab-Dogz is on 40th in that stretch of stores in front of Fred Meyer, next to U.S. Cellular.
I remember seeing the sign for it briefly a couple of months ago but I figured it was a place for dogs. It didn't occur to me that they sold hot dogs.
Excited to check it out, they have quite the menu of unique items. Your basic-style dogs like polish dogs, chili dogs, and bacon-wrapped hot dogs. They also feature unique options like a pizza dog with sauce, cheese and pepperoni. They also have a breakfast dog smothered in sausage gravy with an egg on top. Plenty of options.
I grabbed the pizza dog.
They warned me it was a bit messy and silverware was available if needed. I shunned the idea of using a fork and knife on a hot dog so I just picked up the entire thing and took a few bites. Yeah, they were right. It was a bit messy so I did the walk of shame to the silverware counter for a knife and fork.
I thought it tasted great!
They had fries as an option, too. Chili-cheese fries? Sure, why not.
This was the smaller portion that I barely ate any as the pizza dog suited me fine, but easy to get to go. Their chili-cheese fries they called Atomic Fries where fantastic as well. They were literally steaming when they delivered it to the table.
They also have other dogs I need to try like this elotes dog.
Items like a Chicago dog, Seattle dog (with cream cheese), a bahn mi dog... so many more.
You can find them on 40th but they also have a food truck that you may see at local events and tap rooms around the valley. If you see them, you may wanna give them a try.
