Alaska Airlines Acquires Hawaiian Airlines Providing More Flight Options

Huge news in the airline and travel industry today as Hawaiian Airlines is joining forces with Washington State's favorite airline, and hub to Seattle, Alaska Airlines.

What's interesting about this is that both Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines name and branding will remain the same, at least for now.

There are added benefits to come in the very near future with this acquisition.

Soon you'll be able to transfer mileage points between Hawaiian and Alaskan when booking flights using miles.

This also makes it to Honolulu is now the second largest hub for Alaska.

This will also make it so you'll have access to travel directly to 141 places.

With Alaska and Hawaiian teaming up, this means more flight options when traveling, including access to 29 international destinations.

You'll be able to book flights from both websites which is handy and convenient. If you're planning on booking a flight to Hawaii where Hawaiian Airlines goes but Alaska Airlines didn't, it'll show up now for easy and convenient traveling options. Even more-so if you're planning a trip to, for instance, Japan or South Korea.

In the coming months, there'll be improvements to both Alaska's and Hawaiian's apps

At this time, lounge memberships will stay separated. However, if you're flying Hawaiian Airlines you'll have access to the Alaska Lounge if you're an Alaska Lounge member just like with any of the 'oneworld Allaiance' or global partners.

I'm looking forward to seeing what happens next and if there will be more acquisition in the future. Would still love an option to fly direct to London. Yes, American Airlines is part of the oneworld alliance with Alaska, but my Alaska perks don't work with American Airlines I later learned the last time I flew there (ie. no free checked bags with my MVP program).

We'll see.

Read more from Alaska's site.

