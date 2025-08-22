Items You Can NOT Bring to the Central Washington State Fair

The Central Washington State Fair is 10 days of fun-packed events from the concerts to the rides to the exhibits to all that great food that keeps us coming back year after year.

Bring your friends, bring your family, and bring a few bucks to enjoy yourself.

But there are some items you shouldn't bring.
In fact, there are several items that you can't bring at all as they're prohibited according to Outdoorsy.

Weapons

This includes, but is no limited to, guns, knives, explosives, and anything that could cause harm to others.

This also does include self-defense items like pepper spray. It could be seized at the gate.

Alcoholic beverages

You can not bring your own alcohol to an event like this. There are, however, designated drinking area like the beer garden to enjoy a refreshment while enjoying the fair.

Illegal drugs

This goes without saying. Not just the Central Washington State Fair, but also aren't allowed anywhere else.

Drones

Drones aren't allowed for a variety of reasons. I know they make for great shots of the fair but in the interest of safety, they're not allowed.
Laser pointers

Back in the '90s it seemed like everyone had a laser pointer. To be safe, especially with aiming it at random rides and having it get in contact with people's eyes, they're not allowed.

Glass bottles or cans

Not just alcohol mentioned above but even glass bottle sodas. They could break, shatter, and cause a harmful accident. Best to avoid.

Animals/pets

Service animals are perfectly fine, but bringing your pet dog just to walk it around the park or your pet cat in your pocket or even your emotional support ferret isn't allowed.

Finally, anything suspicious for any reason should never be allowed on the fairgrounds. If it looks like it shouldn't be there, it won't be and you won't be allowed in. Unless, for instance, you made an alarm clock out of wires and a potato, then it would be preapproved before coming into the fairgrounds.

