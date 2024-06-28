KSD Board Passes Resolution About Biological Boys in Girls Sports

The debate over biological boys competing in girls sports has been a topic of debate for the last few years. It really came into focus in 2021 when Lia Thomas, a transgender swimmer at the University of Pennsylvania, gained national attention for winning the NCAA Division I national championship in 500 meter women's freestyle by almost two seconds over the second place finisher.

That raised questions regarding Title IX and the impact of having biological men competing against women in their sports. It wasn't long before boys began competing in girl's sports at the high school level. It became more interesting as this started happening after the US Department of Education ruled in 2020 that boys competing in girl's sports did, in fact, violate Title IX.

Washington State Recently Experienced This Controversy

It happened nearly a month ago when a 16 year-old biological boy on the East Valley HS track team won the girls 400 meter in track and field in Tacoma. Those in attendance, including the female athletes, fell silent as the transgender athlete accepted the gold medal. That win helped Spokane's East Valley win the State 2A Title. It prompted the Coach of the second place school, Cedarcrest HS in Duvall, to speak out.

How Has The WIAA Reacted?

The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association has had a policy allowing students to compete in the division of the gender they identify with for nearly two decades. The 2023-24 handbook reads

All students have the opportunity to participate in WIAA athletics and/or activities in a manner that is consistent with their gender identity

That doesn't mean those competing agree.

The Kennewick School Board Adopts Resolution

The Tuesday June 25th Kennewick School Board meeting had a resolution dealing with this issue on their agenda. The board heard from District track and field coaches who commented on the controversy. The coaches called for the WIAA to either change the existing policy or create a division specifically for transgender athletes.

There were defenders of allowing transgender participation in sports at the meeting as well advocating for the status quo and reminding the Board of what already exists regarding the subject in State Law and WIAA guidelines. At the end of the night the Board voted 3-0 to pass Resolution 10 denouncing the participation of biological boys in girls sports in order to protect fairness in competition. KSB members Mike Connors and Brittany Gledhill were not in attendance.

A similar meeting occurred on the same night in front of the Wenatchee School Board with defenders of both positions speaking. This also comes as the Biden Administration has altered Title IX to include transgender athletes that is supposed to take effect this summer.