All Aboard For Adventure: Explore The Oregon Coast On Scenic Train Rides

I'm not entirely sure why I love them so much, but I really, really do. I absolutely love trains. I think they are just the bee's knees! In all seriousness, I am fascinated by them, and any chance I get, I try to take a train ride. Like the Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad, it's a beautiful 90-minute ride along Tillamook Bay and the ocean. Every time we find ourselves going that way, I make sure we get tickets, take the kids, old people, and all the ones that think it's stupid too.

Moonlight Excursion Train

The Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad is adding some exciting new rides between Nehalem Bay and Tillamook Bay, providing experiences with antique railcars and locomotives. The Moonlight Excursion Train, starting on July 6, will offer scenic views, local wine and beers, and adult-only rides in the evening. These three-hour round trips will take passengers from Tillamook Bay to Wheeler and back, offering a romantic and fun atmosphere. Tickets are $72 and include two complimentary beverages and a cupcake.

Ice Cream Train

They are also adding the Ice Cream Train, which will debut on July 12, featuring free Tillamook Creamery ice cream. More details on these excursions will be announced as the dates approach. As summer transitions to autumn, the Fall Splendor Excursions will begin on September 27, running every Friday through Sunday until November 17. These rides will showcase the vibrant fall foliage along Tillamook and Nehalem Bays, with a 45-minute layover in Wheeler for passengers to explore.