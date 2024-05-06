Dog Eyelid Wipes Recall “Risk of Exposure to Bacteria and Fungi”
Another recall is announced and this time it's a scary one for your dogs.
United States Consumer Product Safety Commission is recalling some 32,000 Project Watson Eyelid Wipes for Dogs. These are both the twist-on lids with blue and white labeling.
Look for lot numbers A09050 and A10055 as that will be printed on the container.
If you have them, return them immediately.
Why are Project Watson Eyelid Wipes being Recalled?
The CPSC says that there's a risk of exposure to bacteria and fungi when using these.
When the recalled dog eyelid wipes are opened and in use, bacteria and fungi, which are organisms found widely in the environment, soil, and water, can be introduced and grow in the container, posing a risk of serious infection to people with weakened immune systems. Individuals with wounds may also be at higher risk of infection. People with healthy immune systems are not typically affected.
Doesn't sound like for for the dogs or anyone involved.
Thus far there have been a total of seven reports where someone was developing in the container after it had been opened. No illnesses as of yet, fortunately.
If you happen to have these and need to return them, the CPSC ask you visit eyelidwiperecall.com for all the details and information you need.
