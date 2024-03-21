This Chocolate Trifle May Be the Best Dessert in Washington State

Not that I ever need dessert as I'm more apt to never actually finish my meal, I am always curious about it. That after-dinner treat was something engraved in many of us who grew up back in the day of enjoying a nice meal with everyone, then all sharing something fun.

My kids are fans of any dessert menu at any restaurant. Especially when that dessert has the word 'chocolate 3 or 4 times in the description.

The dessert menu at Yakima Steak Company is, in my opinion, one of the best dessert menus in Washington State. While some restaurants may have 4 or 5 options (the cheesecake, the ice cream sundae, etc) but Yakima Steak Company features

layers of brownies, chocolate pudding, whipped cream topped with shaved milk chocolate

You may not think something of a pudding would be worth the price when you can get 4 cups for a couple of bucks at the store, but this is next level. Everything about it screams decidenat and changes your view on what a proper pudding can be.

The idea of a trifle is nothing to... what's that word?.. trifle with. Though a traditional trifle from the UK may be sponge cake soaked in some kind of alcohol, custard and whipped cream, this is a much more tame version and the one I would prefer. It's definitely worth checking out. They brought enough spoons to share but I'm sure this is one I could have polished off myself.

Yakima Steak Company is fronting a very handsome prize with the Million Dollar Bracket Challenge where whomever gets the most correct picks for their college basketball bracket, they'll walk away with $500 to spend at Yakima Steak Company. Make sure you sign up and make those picks as the games will start

