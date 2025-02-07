Chinese food is one of those foods I'm always in the mood for. There's something so simple, yet complex about so many of these dishes. From restaurants with a single page menu to others that have over 100 options to choose from, I'm always sure to find something amazing at any Chinese restaurant.

And the portion sizes at most places! It's enough to feed a small army and always reheats great for later.

The website Love Food found the best Chinese restaurant in every state.

If you find yourself in Seattle, they say the best place to go is a place called Tai Tung.

Not only is it the best, but it also may be the oldest in Seattle. This restaurant has been in the family for over 89 years, according to their website.

Founded in 1935 and was a favorite of Bruce Lee. They even have a 'Bruce Lee Booth' where they say the actor used to sit and enjoy his meals when he was here.

Bruce Lee's favorite meal at Tai Tung

If you don't know what else to order, just get what Bruce Lee used to get often. Oyster Sauce Beef and Garlic Shrimp.

I mean, if it works for Bruce it's gotta be pretty decent.

They also have a large menu featuring items not typically found at many places including Hot Pot options.

You'll find Tai Tung in the International District in Seattle on King street.

The Best Chinese Restaurant in Oregon

Since we're looking up this list, I thought we'd see what our friends in Oregon were all about.

I've always loved the food options in Portland every time I've visited. The good people at Love Food say if you're in Portland, you've gotta check out a place called Duck House. This Sichuan-style place with handmade bao buns and more make it a must-stop. I'll have to check it for myself.

