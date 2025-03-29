If there's one thing I hate, it's sitting in traffic. It makes me livid. I feel like people drive too slow on purpose because they don't know how to drive.

Seven is supposed to be a "lucky" number, but if the subject is about the worst traffic spots in Washington, it's the worst luck you could probably ever wish for! Believe me, you don't want to get trapped in traffic gnarls below.

7 Worst Traffic Hotspots in Washington State

I have a strong belief that all the traffic lights need to get their SH** together and hurry up and turn green. Don't get me started on those freeway on-ramps we have in the big cities in WA that make you stop at a red light before you can even get on!**

I'm sure they are making the Garrett Morgan, the inventor of 3-way traffic lights, roll over in his grave.

The fact that I'm not alone in my lividity (wait, did I just invent a new word?) gives me great comfort. We can all commiserate in our angst about the worst places to get stuck in traffic around these parts.

1. The Traffic Signal at Springwater Ave in Wenatchee

"The timing on the traffic lights in that area is wrong for conditions...the cycle needs to be faster. Those two lights are 75% of my commute." - MTtrans80 on Reddit

2. Avoid I-90 heading into Seattle! It's pretty bad from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., even on the weekends!

3. Stay clear of I-90 going to Snoqualmie Pass during the evening commutes and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the weekends!

4. Another place that gets on everybody's nerves is I-5 in Bellingham!

"i5 in Bellingham is annoying. I struggle daily with people wanting to merge only going 40 and then take forever to come to speed. Then there’s the people riding the left lane and keeping speed with the right lane and not allowing anyone to pass." - MtReload on Reddit

5. Locals say traffic compared to Seattle is not so bad, but you should still try to avoid heading near the Maple Street Bridge in Spokane.

6. I-90 before you get to the Renton/Everett Exit is my worst nightmare. Everyone trying to merge over into ONE lane to get to BOTH exits is the worst traffic EVER!!

"People drive 40 for no reason even when there’s barely any traffic. It’s also a poorly designed bit of road." - somebody on Reddit

7. I-90 going to and from Cle Elum on the weekends... DO. NOT. EVEN. TRY.

"Because it's the Sunday of a holiday weekend in the summer. and people are trying to get back to western WA after their vacations. I'm sorry if this is a surprise to you but this is pretty much the norm." - hobbseltoff on Reddit

**I-90 and I-5 in Seattle have these new digital speed limit signs that slow traffic down to an infuriatingly slow pace (35 mph) when there are no traffic jams--FOR NO REASON! The normal speed limit is supposed to be SIXTY!!

