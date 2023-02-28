Have you ever waited for something to go on sale before you bought it?

A substantial price drop can be especially meaningful on a major purchase. What if your dream home had a price reduction? A dramatic price reduction. Like a $4 Million dollar price reduction. Start digging through your couch cushions now - this one may not be on the market for long.

$25 Million Dollar Home in Seattle - Price Drops by $4 Million Dollars

On a sunny day, you'd be hard-pressed to find a more beautiful city than Seattle. This is especially true if you happen to be living along the shores of Lake Washington.

There's a home for sale on Lake Washington, just south of the Evergreen Point floating toll bridge (520) that has just been reduced in price by an amount that is more than what many folks' dream homes would cost. This amazing home has now been reduced to a selling price of a cool $25,000,000.

1500 42nd Ave E, Seattle, WA, 98112

This home is presented by Moira Holley, and brokered by Realogics Sotheby's International Realty - Downtown Seattle Belltown. We found the listing at Realtor.com.

Here's the property description, as well as a gallery of photos below that will blow your mind. What will you love about this property? Everything.

This incredibly rare waterfront estate is one of only 4 waterfront residences w/in the 9-home enclave known as The Reed Estate. This magnificent 8, 000+ SF residence is sited on just over an acre, w/ 120+ ft of walk-out beachfront & a private four-season private dock. In 2012 an extensive 2-year renovation created effortless, single-level indoor/outdoor living. 3 large ensuite bedrooms & office on the main & a large daylight lower-level flex space (guest suite/gym or media rm) w/glass doors leading to the pool. Limestone terrace overlooking the rose garden, trees & level lawn. The pool & spa are secluded & surrounded by tall trees while retaining views of the garden & lake.

LOOK - $25M SEATTLE DREAM HOME on LAKE WASHINGTON