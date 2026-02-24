If you're looking for a quick getaway from Yakima and have done just about everything there is to do in Tri-Cities and Seattle, have you considered Spokane?

Spokane is the 2nd biggest city in Washington State and has a lot going on for itself without having to drive over a mountain pass to get there.

If you find yourself in Spokane, Washington, here are 10 things you can do that you can't do in Tri-Cities or Yakima.

spokane Photo by Chris Johnson on Unsplash loading...

Get our free mobile app

Visit One of the Most Haunted Hotels in the United States

davenport spokane John Riggs loading...

There are five Davenport hotels in Spokane, but the historic Davenport Hotel, Autograph Collection, is said to be one of the most haunted hotels in America. The hotel is also very aware that it brings in travels for that reason. The hotel is very nice but if you ask they'll tell you the story and where some have heard strange sounds. It's neat, and it's a very nice hotel. You don't need to stay the night to visit the hotel, but it may just be worth it for a night or two to also experience the dining room and wander the many halls.

Related: What I Experienced Staying at the Davenport Hotel in Spokane

See the Giant Radio Flyer at Riverfront Park in Spokane

radio flyer spokane Google loading...

Riverfront Park is the main park downtown that features playgrounds and a lot more. One of the key features that little ones love is the gigantic red Radio Flyer wagon that you can play on. Always worth a photo.

Ride the Gondolas at Riverfront Park in Spokane

The Numerica SkyRide in Spokane gives you the perfect scenic tour of downtown Spokane.

Visit the Blue Zoo Aquarium in Spokane

blue zoo spokane John Riggs loading...

Spokane has a smaller scale aquarium compared to other towns, but this one is still fantastic. Located inside Northtown Mall on Division street, this interactive aquarium has a touch-tank and you can feed some of the animals for an additional fee. Nothing to make an entire day out of but perfect for an hour or so.

Shop from Different Countries at World Market in Spokane

spokane world market John Riggs loading...

From the outside, World Market looks like your typical store but once you're inside you're greeted to something pretty unique. In the back of the store they have aisles representing different countries. You can buy snacks, treats, canned goods, and more from the UK, Japan, Germany, Italy, and other countries. It's very neat and saves you the flight.

Eat at Chain Restaurants We Don't Have in the Area

10 things in spokane John Riggs loading...

Spokane, being a bigger town, has some chain restaurants you may have heard of but only seen online or in tv commercials. If you're looking for a Raising Canes, Chic-fil-A, Wienerschnitzel, Dave's Hot Chicken, and several other spots to grab a quick bite to eat, Spokane has several that aren't available anywhere else in Eastern Washington.

Watch Relentless Pro Wrestling in Spokane

relentless wrestling spokane John Riggs loading...

There's nothing like watching pro wrestling live and Spokane's local pro wrestling, Relentless, is one of the best in the nation. They bring in wrestlers who used to wrestle in WWE, current TNA and AEW stars, and local favorites as well. They have wrestling just about every month so keep an eye on their Facebook to see when the next event will be.

Visit Northern Quest Casino in Spokane

northwern quest John Riggs loading...

From games to dining to shopping to big-named concerts, Northern Quest Casino always has something going on.

Related: This Pizza Joint at Northern Quest is a literal Hole-in-the-Wall

Visit the New Dave & Busters in Spokane

Dave and Busters Photo by Mark Davis/Getty Images for Dave & Buster's loading...

It's now open and ready for eating, playing, birthdays, or any reason for any occasion. Dave & Busters has great food and a lot of fun in the arcade as well. Find Dave & Busters in Spokane Valley by Spokane Valley Mall.

Visit the Beautiful Manito Park in Spokane

manito park John Riggs loading...

Manito Park is a botanical garden in Spokane that's free to visit and walk around. It looks fantastic, especially in the late spring.