Governor Inslee, AG Ferguson Propose New Gun Laws

(Olympia, WA) -- Washington Governor Jay Inslee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson are announcing efforts to pass two new legislative plans they say will curb gun violence in the state. At a news conference Monday, both Inslee and Ferguson unveiled two measures, the first calling for a ban on the sale of military-style assault weapons. The second would work to ensure gun makers and dealers take steps to prevents weapons they are selling, from getting into the possession of "dangerous individuals."

Making Manufacturers, Sellers Liable

The Firearm Industry Responsibility & Gun Violence Victims’ Access to Justice Act works to ensure that firearms makers and sellers will face liability if they fail "to establish, implement and enforce reasonable controls in the manufacture, sale, distribution and marketing of firearms." The bill also makes provisions allowing victims access to justice when the firearms industry fails to keep firearms out of the hands of dangerous individuals. The bill is sponsored by Sen. Jamie Pedersen, D-Seattle, and Rep. David Hackney, D-Tukwila.

A Ban on the Sale of Some Weapons

The second bill renews Ferguson’s call for a ban on the sale, manufacture or importation of military-style assault weapons. This is the second time Gov. Inslee has joined Ferguson to call for a ban on the sale of assault weapons.The bill is sponsored by Sen. Patty Kuderer, D-Bellevue, and Rep. Strom Peterson, D-Edmonds,

“These policies will save lives, and ensure that the gun industry faces real consequences for irresponsible sales and marketing practices,” Ferguson said. “It’s time to act.”

“I’m proud to stand alongside Attorney General Bob Ferguson once again on this issue,” Gov. Inslee said. “I am sick and tired of the drumbeat of headlines announcing devastating losses of life due to gun violence. I want kids safe at school. I want crowds safe at concerts. I want police safe on the job.”

