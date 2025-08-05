A real estate agent who founded the New Jersey Real Estate Network was curious to know which buildings would rank in "the 100 most unattractive public buildings across the country, as voted for by 3,012 Americans." Somebody tell me why did three of our Washington State buildings pop up on this list?! Let's take a closer look and see why they did.

They Say 'Ugly, I Say 'Attractively Challenged'

Man, that's messed up: three of our buildings made the "ugly" list. I don't even think any of these public buildings in question are ugly. Does that make me a 'Pollyanna?'

I demand to know who the people are who voted for them, because I have some questions (and some evil eye looks).



via GIPHY

These are public buildings we are talking about; they are supposed to be standard, nondescript facilities. We go there for handling public business; it's not like we visit them for parties at the MET.

“Public buildings reflect our shared spaces, values, and history - even when the design choices don’t age well.The good news is, even the most unloved buildings spark conversation - and that’s where civic pride begins.” - A spokesperson from New Jersey Real Estate Network.

YAKIMA: Downtown Central Library Building

Yakima Central LIbrary Google Street View loading...

So what if the exterior of our downtown Yakima public library looks like a Polaroid photo from the 1960s? It's my second favorite library in Yakima (right after the West Valley Library). I love the nostalgic feel to the exterior. This building came in at #83 on the list.

Not every public building needs to look futuristic and "modern" (I'm talking to you, Seattle Public Library)!

Seattle Public Library Central Library Photo Credit: Google Street View loading...

TACOMA: Tacoma Municipal Building

Tacoma Municipal Court Photo Credit: Google Street View loading...

It's not a beauty of a building but it's not too ugly either. It's more of a meh.



via GIPHY

Read More: 9 Places We Really Wish Tourists Would Stop Overcrowding in WA

CLARK COUNTY: Clark County Building Department:

Clark County Building Department in Vancouver, WA Photo Credit: Google Street View loading...

It looks like a skyscraper straight of the City of Townsville from the Power Puff Girls cartoon. I don't see anything ugly about it though; it looks modern and very professional to me. Okay, perhaps it might come across as a bit stuffy.

These Deliciously Retro Food Photos Will Make You Hungry for the '70s From perfectly chilled shrimp cocktail to fast food that felt like a night out, '70s food wasn’t just about eating, it was a full-on cultural moment. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz