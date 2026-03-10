Target Stores in WA & OR Will Change ‘What We Sell and How We Sell It’

Your Target shopping experience is about to change. You'll start seeing things like more products for the home and more grocery items, new store layouts, and new vendors. Keep reading to see a list of the new changes.

It's not hard to see why Target stores in Washington and Oregon are shifting their "target" demo; they're facing stiff competition from our other popular regional stores that sell the same kind of stuff they do, like Winco, Costco, Fred Meyer, Trader Joe's (and Walmart if you want to count them, too).

Threshold Housewares at Target Stores Threshold Housewares at Target Stores Photo Credit Target via Facebook loading...

WA and OR Target Shoppers Can Expect Big Product Changes

After a recent call with shareholders, mentioned in this article from cnbc.com, the CEO of Target says they are going to stay competitive by "changing what we sell and how we sell it.'

Keep Scrolling to See the New Crazy Trend Kids Are Doing Inside Target Stores

Target says they're going to scale back on selling all those TVs and laptops and Ulta beauty products and pivot instead to focusing more on selling products for higher end shoppers. These are the changes their corporate press release says they are going to make asap:

Premium Baby Boutique

Threshold branded Home Furnishings

Target Beauty Studio

50&% increase of Food & Beverage items

Health & Wellness Expansion

Increase in Denim, Seasonal, and Everyday Essentials in Women's Style

Expanding their Fun101 and Fan Central Fandom & Culture

Read More: Have You Heard of "Costco Next™"? How Does It Work?

Here's a New TikTok Trend Coming from the Teens

Complaints aside, some people still love going to Target and plan to keep going for the foreseeable future. This includes quite a few teens who have jumped on a new TikTok trend bandwagon and filming 'photo shoots' inside the store.

Comment by u/SquareChange3075 from discussion in Target

I better not catch my kiddo doing this goofy trend! I don't think that's something she would want to do but if she does, you will find me hiding and pretending I don't know her, LOL!



via GIPHY

The Fine Print

Some former customers are boycotting Target because of their disappointment with the company's recent DEI policy revisions, and many others have been complaining about the rising prices compared to places like Walmart and Costco, as seen in this comment from a heated Reddit thread:

Comment

by

u/Uberubu65 from discussion in

business

If you want to know more about the upcoming changes to Target stores and how it will impact you, you can read Target's full statement.