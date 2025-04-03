I live on a plain-named street. It's so boring that it's named after a number. There is a road in Washington, however, whose name is pretty scary. So scary, it was named after a monster! We'll get to the history of why the street got its name, but first, let's see where it leads us!

The Scariest Road Name in Washington State Google Street View/Canva loading...

Welcome to Monster Road

Monster Road in Renton doesn't seem all that frightening at all. It's a long and winding road that becomes a dead end to the Black River Riparian Forest Trailhead to the north and Jackson Pl SW to the south, and if you take the fork at the road, it will ultimately lead you to Southwest Grady Way.

You'll even see some abandoned train tracks on Monster Rd.

Abandoned Train Tracks along Monster Rd in Renton WA Google Street View loading...

Black River Riparian Forest Trailhead near Monster Rd in Renton, WA

Black River Riparian Forest Trailhead on Oakesdale Rd SW Google Street View loading...

Monster Road surrounds a treatment plant for King County and also a septage disposal facility. I will say though, the views along the roadway are pretty with all the lush greenery about.

Treatment Facility on Monster Rd in Renton, WA Google Street View loading...

The Fascinating History of Monster Rd. in Renton, WA

Legend has it that Monster Rd is named after a man whose last name was actually "Monster." That's wild, am I right? Charles A. Monster was his name, according to a story by the Seattle Times.

The Renton Historical Society Museum, however, says the scary street got its name from Anna and John C. Mønster, a Danish pioneer couple who owned the land back in the 1800s.

There you have it: the scariest road name in Washington was named after a sweet pair of farmers! You have to admit, it would be kind of cool to see some actual monsters walking across the street though.

