Maniac Massacres Over Two Dozen Seagulls on Washington Beach

It was a July 27th that a number of beach goers will never forget. A man in a silver jeep took it upon himself to wage a personal war on the unsuspecting seagulls just south of Klipsan Beach. Locals from the Long Beach community were horrified by the events as they unfolded quickly...and gruesomely.

Most people don't have an axe to grind against the medium size scavengers. Sure they can be annoying, and they place themselves in precarious positions to nab a french fry in a perking lot, but I've never had the desire to go full on Rambo on a flock of seagulls (no reference to the 80's band).

So What Happened...and How Bad Was It?

According to the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife, it was roughly 8 pm when a silver jeep tore down the sand and towards the shore dwelling creatures. Before anyone could react the jeep plowed through 25 seagulls, leaving carnage in it's wake. In his rampage, the man almost struck a couple people that were walking their dogs on the beach.

Photos released by the Department of Fish and Wildlife Police (supplied by witnesses) show the jeep after it was the tool used to massacre the more than two dozen seagulls. The following photo may not be suitable for the faint of heart.

As you can see, the driver was going as a high enough rate of speed that one of murdered birds got stuck in the Jeep's grill. Some beach goers attempted to attend to a few of the seagulls that were not instantly killed, but to no avail.

The driver was also caught on celluloid, but amazingly is not in custody...yet.

Thanks to those on the beach that were able to briefly stop the man and snap the photos, WDFW police have been able to identify the suspect and that the man driving (in the photo above) resides out of State. The driver was described by witnesses as having 'no remorse' for his actions in the small amount of interaction they had with him before he fled the scene

Though they know who the suspect is, police are still trying to locate him.