Shark Party in Washington’s Puget Sound

In an interesting turn of events in the Puget Sound, researchers from Oregon State University have documented the presence of two shark species never before found in the area. One is the critically endangered soupfin shark, and the other is the elusive sevengill shark, both not typically found in this region due to the colder waters. This discovery could indicate significant ecological changes in this vital waterway.

Broad nose Sevengill Sharks:

Habitat Expansion: Researchers confirmed the presence of broadnose sevengill sharks in the heavily urbanized south Puget Sound, extending to the Salish Sea.

Researchers confirmed the presence of broadnose sevengill sharks in the heavily urbanized south Puget Sound, extending to the Salish Sea. Previous Sightings: Before 2021, only one sevengill shark was confirmed in the Salish Sea. However, several sightings were reported in South Puget Sound starting in August 2021.

Fieldwork Results: Nine sevengill sharks were caught nearly 200 miles away from their previously known range, with most being males. The largest male measured just under seven feet, and the single female was around four feet, six inches.

Soupfin Sharks:

First Documentation: A male soupfin shark, measuring over five feet, was documented in the Puget Sound for the first time.

Species Characteristics: Soupfin sharks, the largest species of hound shark, can grow up to 6.5 feet. Historically exploited for their livers rich in vitamin A, the species remains critically endangered and is under consideration for federal protection.

Ecological Implications:

Food Web Impact: Understanding the presence of these sharks in new habitats is crucial for studying the food webs of the Salish Sea. Sevengill sharks, for instance, have relationships with other species of conservation concern, such as salmon.

Climate Change and Species Shifts: The appearance of soupfin sharks might be linked to climate change and shifts in prey availability, such as the increase in anchovies during the extreme marine heat wave of 2014-2015.