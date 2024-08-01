Washington’s Ultimate Summer Spectacle 75 Years of Seafair
It's here again—the most fun week all summer, or at least so I am told. It's the 75th anniversary of Seafair and Fleet Week. This is an event I have had on my list of wanting to go to way before I ever moved up here to the PNW for a couple of reasons, but the number one reason has to be the Blue Angels. Boy howdy, talk about an amazing display. I unfortunately can't make it this year, but here is a little something I put together for you to make sure you have all the info.
What is Seafair Weekend?
Seafair Weekend Festival is Seattle’s largest boating event, featuring:
- Boeing Airshow
- HomeStreet Bank Cup Hydroplane Race
- Activities at Genesee Park and Lake Washington
- Ship Tours
- Plus More
- Open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Tickets
- Adults (13+): $40
- Children (6-12) and Seniors (62+): $15
- Children under 5: Free
- Buy Seafair tickets here.
Boeing Seafair Airshow and Blue Angels Schedule
Friday:
- 11:10 a.m. - US Army Golden Knights
- 1:05 p.m. - US Navy EA-18G Growler
- 1:35 p.m. - US Air Force C17
- 1:50 p.m. - US Air Force F35A
- 2:15 p.m. - PBY-5A Catalina
- 2:30 p.m. - US Coast Guard Search and Rescue demo
- 2:40 p.m. - Boeing Air Show
- 3:10 p.m. - US Marines F35B
- 3:35 p.m. - US Navy Blue Angels
Saturday:
- 10:50 a.m. - Boeing Air Show
- 11:00 a.m. - PBY-5A Catalina
- 11:15 a.m. - US Coast Guard Search and Rescue
- 11:55 a.m. - US Army Golden Knights
- 1:00 p.m. - US Navy EA-18G Growler
- 1:30 p.m. - US Air Force C17
- 1:45 p.m. - US Air Force F35A
- 3:10 p.m. - US Marines F35B
- 3:35 p.m. - US Navy Blue Angels
Sunday:
- 11:00 a.m. - Opening Ceremonies
- 11:10 a.m. - US Coast Guard Search and Rescue
- 12:00 p.m. - US Army Golden Knights
- 1:00 p.m. - US Navy EA-18G Growler
- 1:30 p.m. - US Air Force C17
- 1:45 p.m. - US Air Force F35A
- 2:10 p.m. - PBY-5A Catalina
- 3:05 p.m. - Boeing Flyover
- 3:10 p.m. - US Marines F35B
- 3:35 p.m. - US Navy Blue Angels
Festival Activities and Food
- General admission includes access to event activities, music, food vendors, kids’ zones, display booths, and a beer garden.
Get our free mobile app
Transportation
- Use public transportation, Metro, Link light rail, ride-share, or bicycles.
- Free shuttle service from Columbia Center Station (Link light rail).
- Free rides for military members and their families by Metro Transit.
- Parking: $50 passes for Friday and Sunday (Saturday is sold out).
Enjoy the Seafair Weekend! It’s sure to be filled with thrilling performances and fun activities for everyone.
10 Hilarious First Impressions of Seattle and Washington State
Newbies to Washington State give hilarious first impressions of the Evergreen State
Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals
10 Yummy Must-Try Food Stops From Tri-Cities to Seattle Washington
Follow the road to great food places, from start to finish and back again!
Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals