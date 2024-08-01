Washington&#8217;s Ultimate Summer Spectacle 75 Years of Seafair

Washington's Ultimate Summer Spectacle 75 Years of Seafair

It's here again—the most fun week all summer, or at least so I am told. It's the 75th anniversary of Seafair and Fleet Week. This is an event I have had on my list of wanting to go to way before I ever moved up here to the PNW for a couple of reasons, but the number one reason has to be the Blue Angels. Boy howdy, talk about an amazing display. I unfortunately can't make it this year, but here is a little something I put together for you to make sure you have all the info.

What is Seafair Weekend?

Seafair Weekend Festival is Seattle’s largest boating event, featuring:

  • Boeing Airshow
  • HomeStreet Bank Cup Hydroplane Race
  • Activities at Genesee Park and Lake Washington
  • Ship Tours
  • Plus More
  • Open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tickets

  • Adults (13+): $40
  • Children (6-12) and Seniors (62+): $15
  • Children under 5: Free
  • Buy Seafair tickets here.
Boeing Seafair Airshow and Blue Angels Schedule

Friday:

  • 11:10 a.m. - US Army Golden Knights
  • 1:05 p.m. - US Navy EA-18G Growler
  • 1:35 p.m. - US Air Force C17
  • 1:50 p.m. - US Air Force F35A
  • 2:15 p.m. - PBY-5A Catalina
  • 2:30 p.m. - US Coast Guard Search and Rescue demo
  • 2:40 p.m. - Boeing Air Show
  • 3:10 p.m. - US Marines F35B
  • 3:35 p.m. - US Navy Blue Angels
Saturday:

  • 10:50 a.m. - Boeing Air Show
  • 11:00 a.m. - PBY-5A Catalina
  • 11:15 a.m. - US Coast Guard Search and Rescue
  • 11:55 a.m. - US Army Golden Knights
  • 1:00 p.m. - US Navy EA-18G Growler
  • 1:30 p.m. - US Air Force C17
  • 1:45 p.m. - US Air Force F35A
  • 3:10 p.m. - US Marines F35B
  • 3:35 p.m. - US Navy Blue Angels
Sunday:

  • 11:00 a.m. - Opening Ceremonies
  • 11:10 a.m. - US Coast Guard Search and Rescue
  • 12:00 p.m. - US Army Golden Knights
  • 1:00 p.m. - US Navy EA-18G Growler
  • 1:30 p.m. - US Air Force C17
  • 1:45 p.m. - US Air Force F35A
  • 2:10 p.m. - PBY-5A Catalina
  • 3:05 p.m. - Boeing Flyover
  • 3:10 p.m. - US Marines F35B
  • 3:35 p.m. - US Navy Blue Angels
Festival Activities and Food

  • General admission includes access to event activities, music, food vendors, kids’ zones, display booths, and a beer garden.
Transportation

  • Use public transportation, Metro, Link light rail, ride-share, or bicycles.
  • Free shuttle service from Columbia Center Station (Link light rail).
  • Free rides for military members and their families by Metro Transit.
  • Parking: $50 passes for Friday and Sunday (Saturday is sold out).

Enjoy the Seafair Weekend! It’s sure to be filled with thrilling performances and fun activities for everyone.

