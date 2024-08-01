Washington’s Ultimate Summer Spectacle 75 Years of Seafair

It's here again—the most fun week all summer, or at least so I am told. It's the 75th anniversary of Seafair and Fleet Week. This is an event I have had on my list of wanting to go to way before I ever moved up here to the PNW for a couple of reasons, but the number one reason has to be the Blue Angels. Boy howdy, talk about an amazing display. I unfortunately can't make it this year, but here is a little something I put together for you to make sure you have all the info.

Fleet Week 2 Getty / Canva loading... attachment-Fleet Week

What is Seafair Weekend?

Seafair Weekend Festival is Seattle’s largest boating event, featuring:

Boeing Airshow

HomeStreet Bank Cup Hydroplane Race

Activities at Genesee Park and Lake Washington

Ship Tours

Plus More

Open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tickets

Adults (13+): $40

$40 Children (6-12) and Seniors (62+): $15

$15 Children under 5: Free

Free Buy Seafair tickets here.

Fly Over Getty / Canva loading... attachment-Fly Over

Boeing Seafair Airshow and Blue Angels Schedule

Friday:

11:10 a.m. - US Army Golden Knights

1:05 p.m. - US Navy EA-18G Growler

1:35 p.m. - US Air Force C17

1:50 p.m. - US Air Force F35A

2:15 p.m. - PBY-5A Catalina

2:30 p.m. - US Coast Guard Search and Rescue demo

2:40 p.m. - Boeing Air Show

3:10 p.m. - US Marines F35B

3:35 p.m. - US Navy Blue Angels

Blue Angels Blue Angels / Getty / Canva loading... attachment-Blue Angels

Saturday:

10:50 a.m. - Boeing Air Show

11:00 a.m. - PBY-5A Catalina

11:15 a.m. - US Coast Guard Search and Rescue

11:55 a.m. - US Army Golden Knights

1:00 p.m. - US Navy EA-18G Growler

1:30 p.m. - US Air Force C17

1:45 p.m. - US Air Force F35A

3:10 p.m. - US Marines F35B

3:35 p.m. - US Navy Blue Angels

US Army loading...

Sunday:

11:00 a.m. - Opening Ceremonies

11:10 a.m. - US Coast Guard Search and Rescue

12:00 p.m. - US Army Golden Knights

1:00 p.m. - US Navy EA-18G Growler

1:30 p.m. - US Air Force C17

1:45 p.m. - US Air Force F35A

2:10 p.m. - PBY-5A Catalina

3:05 p.m. - Boeing Flyover

3:10 p.m. - US Marines F35B

3:35 p.m. - US Navy Blue Angels

US Navy Getty / Canva loading... attachment-US Navy

Festival Activities and Food

General admission includes access to event activities, music, food vendors, kids’ zones, display booths, and a beer garden.

Get our free mobile app

hydro Getty / Canva loading... attachment-hydro

Transportation

Use public transportation, Metro, Link light rail, ride-share, or bicycles.

Free shuttle service from Columbia Center Station (Link light rail).

Free rides for military members and their families by Metro Transit.

Parking: $50 passes for Friday and Sunday (Saturday is sold out).

Enjoy the Seafair Weekend! It’s sure to be filled with thrilling performances and fun activities for everyone.

10 Hilarious First Impressions of Seattle and Washington State Newbies to Washington State give hilarious first impressions of the Evergreen State Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals